HERE IS HOW NHIMA WORKS – Dr Mujajati

NHIMA pays private hospitals using a capitation system. Meaning the bill that NHIMA will pay for every visit is fixed at a certain amount and the hospital has to make do within that fixed amount. And these amounts are determined by NHIMA.





1. For all regular OPD visits NHIMA pays providers K600. And this is broken down as follows:



Consultation k200

Tests k150

Medication k150

Consumables k50

Rrgistration k50



What you need to realise is that the hospital has to do all the tests you need in K150. If the hospital does more tests NHIMA will not pay for the extras because only K150 is available to you per visit. Some thing with medication.





2. For chronic conditions under OPD the amount is fixed at K900. Here I am talking conditions like Diabetes and Hypertension for example. Breakdown is like this:





Consultation k100

Tests k300

Medication k500 for three months.





This is how capitation works under NHIMA. Please manage your expectations when you visit private hospitals under NHIMA.



Dr Mujajati