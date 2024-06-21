Heriot-Watt University should have sent a Researcher to Zambia- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Heriot-Watt University should have sent a Researcher to Zambia

Prof. Richard A Williams is Principal and Vice-Chancellor of Heriot-Watt University says President Hakainde Hichilema has been awarded the honorary doctorate because;

1. He has fought for Democracy in Zambia,

2. Introduced free education that has benefitted 1.6million young people,

3. He has recruited 39,000 teachers

4. Recruited 11,000 health workers,

5. Increased CDF by 1,800%.

Since Heriot-Watt University is a public research university based in Edinburgh, Scotland, it should have sent a researcher who would have quickly determined that:

1. President Hichilema has severely shrunk the democratic space in Zambia.

2. That he is abusing the Constitution,has undermined and continues to undermine the autonomy of democratic institutions and has shredded the principle and integrity of separation of powers.

3. Has literally collapsed the economy with his pro-business and pro-foreign policies.

4. That he continues to torture, brutalise, abuse and harrass his political opponents.

5. Zambia is facing famine.

6. Zambia is experiencing the worst loadshedding and power cuts.

7. He is giving away national assets, land, mines, companies.

If they sent a researcher to Zambia, probably this honorary award would have been withdrawn.

Olo balande fye ati twamupela, mwaice wesu, mwana wakwa Adam Smith, Scottish philosopher and father of free trade and capitalism and not glorify the lies Prof. Williams read.