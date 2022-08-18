HERITAGE PARTY TO SUPPORT OPPOSITION CANDIDATE IN KABUSHI, KWACHA BY – ELECTIONS

New Heritage Party Deputy Secretary General-Political, Gershom Kapalaula, says they will not participate in next month’s Kabushi and Kwacha Constituency Parliamentary by-elections.

Kapalaula notes that his party will instead support the strongest possible opposition candidates in these constituencies to minimize the chances of splitting the opposition votes.

He states that the move is aimed at preventing a situation where the country could turn into a de-facto one party state.

Kapalaula says that although the two upcoming by-elections are not adequate to afford the ruling party a majority in Parliament, a win in the two constituencies could lead closer to a one party state.

He clarifies that their decision must not be seen as supporting the party represented by the individual candidate but rather, supporting what he terms as “the Zambian Agenda” which requires a selfless and serving approach to governance.

Kapalaula explains that the Zambian Agenda requires that at every juncture, individuals and parties make the right decision for the country regardless of political party, tribal or economic groupings.

He adds that the New Heritage Party position is also in accordance with a resolution of Opposition Parties which emphasises the need for opposition unity and standing on one platform in matters of national significance.

Kapalaula says the party shall announce the strong opposition member after an assessment of the candidates that will file in nominations successfully.