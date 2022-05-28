

By Dr. Brian Mushimba

As we continue celebrating Africa Freedom Day, I would like to celebrate General Chinkuli.

As one of the first three Zambians sent to Sandhurst in the UK for officer military training, he rose, at a very young age, to take over as the first indigenous commander of the Zambia Army in 1970 at the age of 31.

For 6yrs he expanded, grew and improved the army. He was rewarded, in 1976, with an elevation to lead all three military units in Zambia; the Airforce, ZNS and the Army as well as becoming a Deputy Minister of Defense.

He led the efforts in the liberation struggles in the region that KK signed up the country for much of his military career.

In 1978, he was elevated to a full cabinet minister in charge of Power, Transport and Communications. He would serve, over the next decade or so, in several ministerial positions.

He stayed on and saw the transition of government from single party to multiple party and the end of UNIP’s hold on power in 1991.

Today, he is the Country Manager of FQM in Kalumbila and still actively contributing to national development into his 80s.

Our living heroes that must be celebrated while we still have them among us.

He visited me regularly at my office while I served in government; such a nice and humble man looking at his immense contributions to Zambia!

Thank you for your service to country, General Kingsley Chinkuli 🙌🏾

THE FIRST INDIGENOUS ZAMBIA ARMY COMMANDER-GENERAL KINGSLEY CHINKULI