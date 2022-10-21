Heroic Zambian soldiers return from crucial CAR peace mission

Zambia Army Commander Lieutenant General Sitali Dennis Alibuzwi has applauded troops of the ZAMBATT VII October Contingent on their successful mission in the Central African Republic (CAR) under the auspices of the United Nations Multi-dimensional, Integrated and Stabilization Mission (MINUSCA).

Speaking when welcoming the peacekeepers at the Zambia Air Force Lusaka Base on behalf of the Army Commander, Director of Transport Colonel Kingfred Bwalya said Command was proud of their exceptional work and professionalism displayed in their one year tour of duty.

Meanwhile, Sergeant Terry Sipalo, one of the returning peacekeepers, thanked Command for the leadership that was rendered during the mission, despite some challenges that were met along the way.

The Zambian Contingent of peacekeepers, whose mandate was protection of civilians and restoring peace in areas where civilians were displaced in the Central African Republic (CAR), arrived home at 15:05 hours aboard a chartered Ethiopian Airline.

Credit: Zambia Army Facebook