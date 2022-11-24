Herve Renard thanks Zambians for supporting Saudi Arabia

Renard thanks Zambians for supporting Saudi

COACH Herve Renard on Tuesday thanked Zambians for the support rendered to Saudi Arabia during their 2-1 win over Argentina at the FIFA World Cup.

As the match was being played, Zambians took to social media rallying behind the Renard-drilled Saudi Arabia, who came from a goal down to collect maximum points in a Group C match.

Skipper Lionel Messi put Argentina in front but Saudi Arabia hit back through Saleh al-Shehri and Salem al-Dawsari.

After Saudi Arabia won, Zambians took to social media to congratulate Renard for the job well done.

Others posted pictures of Renard and themselves during the Frenchman’s stay in Zambia.

“All of you behind us, we are green like your team [Zambia national team]. I love you,” former Zambia coach Renard said in reference to the Chipolopolo.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail