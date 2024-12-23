‘He’s not taking the presidency’: Trump fumes about ‘President Elon Musk’

President-elect Donald Trump used a speech to MAGA supporters to strongly push back on claims that billionaire Elon Musk had effectively taken over his presidency.

While speaking to Turning Point USA’s AmFest conference attendees on Sunday, Trump argued that “big companies” wanted him to cut regulations more than slashing taxes.

“And we will create the new Department of Government Efficiency headed by Elon Musk,” he said. “And no, he’s not taking the presidency.”

“You know, the — they’re on a new kick, Russia, Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine, all the different hoaxes,” the president-elect continued. “The new one is President Trump has ceded the presidency to Elon Musk. No, no, that’s not happening. But Elon’s done an amazing job.”

Trump praised Musk’s business ventures before returning to the subject of the presidency.

“But no, he’s not going to be president that I can tell you,” he insisted. “And I’m safe. You know why? He can’t be.”

“He wasn’t born in this country. Ha, ha, ha. But the fake news knows that.”

Over the past week, Democrats have said Trump ceded his leadership over the Republican Party to “President Musk” after the billionaire led the charge to derail a bill that would have prevented a government shutdown.