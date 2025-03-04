He’s saying he’s coming back, ndakabika abumvuka amatako obilo onse ndakala – HH
By Precious Daka
SOMEONE keeps saying he is coming back, coming back where? I have already sat on the chair with both my buttocks and even put glue there, says President Hakainde Hichilema.
Meanwhile, President Hichilema says people should consume less than they produce in order to become successful.
Speaking at a rally, Saturday, President Hichilema, who spoke in Tonga, said he had put glue on the seat…
There is no mention of glue on the seat. Only placing of batakoz. Stop dramatising and misinterpreting what was said.
He gives so much advice about becoming successful financially, yet his “success” was on the back of tax payer’s money through privatisation.
And he should be reminded that the glue he has put on that chair is not permanent. Someone else will occupy that chair eventually. If he were a good leader, I would even buy the glue myself so he stays for much longer. It is always that incompetent employee that wants to stay in the job forever by any means possible.
The whole of Africa is buying glue for Captain Ibrahim Traore, because he is an excellent president whose achievements are there for all to see. All the citizens of African countries want to borrow him to be their president.
God bless Captain Ibrahim Traore.
Reject tribalism, corruption and oppression.
Vote wisely in 2026.