Hezbollah confirms death of leader Hassan Nasrallah after Israeli strikes on Beirut

In a statement released just moments ago, Hezbollah says its leader Hassan Nasrallah is dead.

Earlier, the Israeli military said it had killed the Iran-backed group’s leader in Friday’s strike on Beirut.

“His Eminence, the Master of Resistance, the righteous servant, has passed away to be with his Lord,” the statement says.

The group seemed to confirm that he had died in air strikes on Beirut, saying his death had come “following the treacherous Zionist raid on the southern suburb”.

The group also went on to “pledge” its fight against Israel and continued support of “Gaza and Palestine, and defending Lebanon and its steadfast and honourable people”.