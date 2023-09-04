HH, A GOOD LEADER WHO’S OPEN TO STAKEHOLDERS – MULENGA

THE Governance and Development Advocates Zambia has welcomed the recent Presidential engagement by President Hakainde Hichilema with students and members of the communities.

Executive Director Elias Mulenga has observed that this shows how the President and his Cabinet Ministers feel to see the citizens suffering at the expense of the high cost of living.

Mulenga says the kind of leadership President Hichilema has shown to the electorates is an indication that he is indeed with the people and has proved that he is not shying away.

The Executive Director is however elated that a solution to the high cost of mealie meal is being dealt with as the President indicated that the recovery road map of reducing the high cost of the commodity has been found.

Mulenga indicates that President Hichilema has reduced the cost of Fertilizer, given farming input to farmers on time and has increased the cost of maize to attract more farmers to venture in maize farming and production.

He further notes that the gesture shown by President Hichilema to communicate directly to the people of Zambia in their localities should be appreciated by all well-meaning citizens.

