HH A VISIONARY PRESIDENT – NKANDU

Kabompo, August 14, 2023

Minister of Youth, Sports, and Arts Elvis Nkandu said President Hakainde Hichilema is on the right path as the head of state because his leadership has so far delivered the aspirations of the Zambian people.

Speaking when he graced the handover of grants and motorbikes to over 200 youths in the Kabompo District of the North-western province, Mr Nkandu hailed people in the province for entrusting power to an economic visionary leader that has massively transformed the country through different economic activities.

Mr Nkandu, who is also a Kaputa Member of Parliament, charged that President Hakainde Hichilema has so far delivered and united this country that had collapsed in the hands of the Patriotic Front (PF).

He added that President Hichilema has exhibited high levels of good leadership, which the people of Zambia missed in the ten years of the PF’s rule.

The lawmaker has further expressed gratitude for President Hichilema’s leadership style of allowing youths to take centre stage in economic growth through different economic opportunities.

He said this good gesture means that President Hakainde Hichilema is a selfless man and has a heart for the Zambian people.

And Kabompo District Commissioner Hubert Chinyanga kudos to the government empowerment initiative through the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Arts.

Mr Chinyanga said no government had thought of helping the youths of her district since independence.

“I am very happy to witness empowerment of this magnitude rolled out to the youths of my district for the first time. This gives me the confidence and courage to preside over a hardworking government that puts our youth at the centre of everything.

The district commissioner appealed to beneficiaries to cherish the lifetime empowerment given to them, adding that prudent utilization of resources is the only way of ensuring positive results.

(C) THE FALCON