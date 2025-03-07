HH A WEAKLING PRESIDENT DESTROYING ZAMBIA’S ANTI-CORRUPTION CRUSADE- Zawapa

HH A WEAKLING PRESIDENT DESTROYING ZAMBIA’S ANTI-CORRUPTION CRUSADE



The Zawapa – Zambia wake-up Party categorically rejects calls to grant prosecutorial powers to the Auditor General. Zambia’s problem is not a lack of laws but a lack of leadership courage to enforce them.





Our nation has ample legal provisions to investigate and prosecute corruption. The Auditor General’s constitutional mandate is to audit and expose financial misconduct—a role it must continue to uphold without overreach. The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and law enforcement agencies already possess the authority to act on audit findings.





The real issue is this: We have a weak President in as far as the fight against corruption is concerned. How can we claim to fight corruption when institutions are gagged from naming those under investigation? How can justice prevail when political interference protects the powerful?





ZAWAPA demands immediate action from President Hakainde Hichilema:



1. End political interference in anti-corruption agencies.



2. Publicly direct the DPP and investigative bodies to pursue all cases without fear or favor.





3. Permit the immediate disclosure of names of individuals under investigation.



A leader who cannot empower institutions has no moral authority to govern. We do not need new laws—we need a President who respects existing ones.





The Auditor General’s reports must not gather dust. Those who steal from the people must face consequences. This requires political will, not procedural distractions.





Zambians deserve leaders who stand for justice, not self-preservation. ZAWAPA will not relent in holding this administration accountable.



For further inquiries, contact +260969771794 zambiawakeupparty@gmail.com



#EnforceTheLaw

#ZambiaWakeUp