HH ACCORDS LATE FORMER CABINET MINISTER OFFICIAL FUNERAL



President Hakainde Hichilema has accorded an official funeral to Edith Nawakwi, a former cabinet minister in the MMD administration.





And the President has declared Friday, 11 April , 2025, a day of National mourning in honour of Ms Nawakwi.



Ms Nawakwi, 66 died on Monday, April 7th 2025 at Garden City Hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa , where she was evacuated for specialist treatment.





And Secretary to the Cabinet, Patrick Kangwa says the body of Ms Nawakwi will arrive in the country tomorrow at 12:40 Hours at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka, aboard a South African Airlines Flight.





Mr Kangwa says the former cabinet minister will be put to rest on Friday at Leopards Hill Memorial Park in Lusaka.





He says the Official Funeral Programme for Ms. Nawakwi will start with funeral Church Service at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross at 09 hours.

