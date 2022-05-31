It was a pleasure to speak this morning with His Excellency President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China, about the array of opportunities on the horizon for our two nations. Zambia and The People’s Republic of China share a deep and longstanding relationship, and we are committed to building on these strong foundations to create a brighter future for our people.

We discussed the potential for greater cooperation and win-win partnerships, the abundant investment opportunities that Zambia offers, and our shared commitment to working together to address and resolve the debt issue.

As our two nations take bold steps together in the spirit of genuine partnership, we look ahead to a new chapter of enhanced bilateral relations, which will improve the lives of our citizens for generations to come.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia

#aBrighterFuture

#investmentfordevelopment