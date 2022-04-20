By Chileshe Mwango

Transparency International Zambia -TIZ- has described the reported immunity deal struck between Former Konkola Copper Mines -KCM- Provisional Liquidator Milingo Lungu and the state as a mockery of the UPND administration’s professed commitment to fighting corruption.

TIZ Executive Director Maurice Nyambe tells Phoenix News that the reported immunity deal suggests that the UPND regime’s fight against corruption is nothing but a window dressing exercise designed to create an illusion of a regime that is seriously fighting the scourge.

Mr. Nyambe says TIZ did not think the UPND administration would sink so low to strike immunity deals in cases that would otherwise be a demonstration of its seriousness in fighting corruption.

He says his organization is disappointed that the UPND does not seem to be following its own manifesto when it comes to fighting corruption as presented in the ruling party’s campaign message.

The TIZ Executive Director has since challenged the UPND government to redeem itself and re-inject some confidence in the anti-corruption fight.

Yesterday, Former KCM Provisional Liquidator Milingo Lungu disclosed that after refusing to vacate office, subsequent negotiation meetings led by some state house senior staff and government officials ended in agreement to a forensic audit that would lead to the dropping of the criminal charges against him and immunity to prosecution.

