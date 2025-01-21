HH AND LUNGU DONT NEED RECONCILIATION, THEY ARE NOT MARRIED – Simon Mwewa Lane

HH AND LUNGU DONT NEED RECONCILIATION, THEY ARE NOT MARRIED – SML



By Beatrice Chabaya



Socialite Simon Mwewa Lane says former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and President Hakainde Hichilema do not need reconciliation as they are not a married couple.





Mr Mwewa was responding to National Democratic Congress (NDC) President Joseph Kasonde’s statement that President Hichilema should use Lungu as his envoy on special missions.



And in a live video on his page, Mr Mwewa said that the two were not a married couple who should reconcile, as they are standing on two different political spectra.





“They’re not a married couple.These are two partisan politicians standing on opposite sides of the political spectrum. Don’t use the word reconciliation. That’s not the issue. The issue here is partisan politics’ he explained.





He reiterated that the disagreement between Hichilema and Lungu is rooted in partisan politics, not personal relationships.





“These are politicians. They have a completely different view. They fundamentally disagree on everything political. So it’s not an issue of reconciliation. It’s an issue of partisan politics.”



©️Zambia Reports, 21st January 2025.