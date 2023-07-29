HH AND M’NANGAGWA’S ENVOY CONFER AT STATEHOUSE

President Hichilema writes…

We are grateful to our elder brother His Excellency President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe for sending us a special message through his envoy Hon Patrick Chinamasa, the Treasury General of the ZANUPF.



We have been briefed about that country’s preparedness in the upcoming elections and our desire for peaceful environment before and after elections. We firmly believe that what is good for Zimbabwe is good for Zambia and vice versa.



We also discussed the need to accelerate the upgrading of our joint assets such as the electricity power generation stations, the Kariba Dam, the Railway line, among others.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia 🇿🇲