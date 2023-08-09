HH AND OCIDA CONFER AT STATEHOUSE



President Hichilema writes…

This afternoon at State House, we were grateful to have held a consultative meeting with the OCIDA leadership, led by Archbishop Emeritus Telesphore Mpundu.



The discussions were open, cordial and robust, covering a wide range of matters of national interest.



Going forward, we agreed to hold structured routine meetings to continue our dialogue with the Elders at OCIDA on key issues affecting our country.



It is our sincere desire to work together with stakeholders and our partners in development, for the betterment of the people of Zambia.

Hakainde Hichilema



President of the Republic of Zambia