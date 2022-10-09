8 October 2022
HH AND UPND TO GO BEYOND 2026
IN Zambia, when a political party wins via a landslide victory and forms new Government, it governs beyond the first 5-year mandate [FACT]
But when a ruling party is kicked out of power, it never bounces back! [FACT]
The question then arises; is the 42.5 million following on PF aligned social media platforms as published by Smart Eagles a possible threat to UPND victory in 2026?
No, not at all!
The noise about PF rebranding and bouncing back is like a bitter lover singing ‘baby come back’ to a picture of a former spouse that is happily married again.
Currently, the PF is standing one foot in the grave with a tombstone marked RIP on their heads!
Lest we forget.,
The Electoral Commission of Zambia official 2016 Presidential results, says; ECL 1,860,877 votes against HH’s 1,760,347 votes; presenting a narrow 100,530 votes margin.
In 2016 ECL got a questionable 50.35% against HH’s impressive 47.63%.
But in 2021, HH polled 2,852, 348 votes and ECL canvassed 1,870,780 votes; presenting a wide margin of 981,568 votes.
From 2016 to 2021, the UPND and HH’s support base grew by an incredible 1,092,001 votes.
But PF and ECL’s support base grew by a miserable 9,903 votes!
Even with the 2021 PF’s extravagant campaign, political violence and gross abuse of authority; ECL was whitewashed!
In 2021, HH secured 59.02% and ECL dropped significantly to 38.71%.
That said, UPND will govern beyond 2026!
As HH loves to put it, “God’s will; courtesy of the people of Zambia.”
Aswell K. Mwalimu
Checkmate
08/10/2022
This article has explained why we’re here. But has not explained why 2026 belongs to the UPND.
if only you could compare the 10 years of underdevelopment under PF versus progress made by UPND in under 24 months and programs in the pipeline which will safely make UPND the safest political party to work with, your article could then propel genuine confidence in young Zambians who are still struggling to understand inflation, currency strength, GDP and so on and so forth.
Nonetheless, well done for the statistics you’ve provided for us.