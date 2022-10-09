8 October 2022

HH AND UPND TO GO BEYOND 2026

IN Zambia, when a political party wins via a landslide victory and forms new Government, it governs beyond the first 5-year mandate [FACT]

But when a ruling party is kicked out of power, it never bounces back! [FACT]

The question then arises; is the 42.5 million following on PF aligned social media platforms as published by Smart Eagles a possible threat to UPND victory in 2026?

No, not at all!

The noise about PF rebranding and bouncing back is like a bitter lover singing ‘baby come back’ to a picture of a former spouse that is happily married again.

Currently, the PF is standing one foot in the grave with a tombstone marked RIP on their heads!

Lest we forget.,

The Electoral Commission of Zambia official 2016 Presidential results, says; ECL 1,860,877 votes against HH’s 1,760,347 votes; presenting a narrow 100,530 votes margin.

In 2016 ECL got a questionable 50.35% against HH’s impressive 47.63%.

But in 2021, HH polled 2,852, 348 votes and ECL canvassed 1,870,780 votes; presenting a wide margin of 981,568 votes.

From 2016 to 2021, the UPND and HH’s support base grew by an incredible 1,092,001 votes.

But PF and ECL’s support base grew by a miserable 9,903 votes!

Even with the 2021 PF’s extravagant campaign, political violence and gross abuse of authority; ECL was whitewashed!

In 2021, HH secured 59.02% and ECL dropped significantly to 38.71%.

That said, UPND will govern beyond 2026!

As HH loves to put it, “God’s will; courtesy of the people of Zambia.”

Aswell K. Mwalimu

Checkmate

