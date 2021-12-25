HH appoints Council to spearhead PPP programme

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has appointed a Public Private Partnership(PPP) Council of Ministers.

“Members of the council are: finance minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane, infrastructure minister Charles Milupi, Chipoka Mulenga (Commerce), Frank Tayali (Transport), and Felix Mutati, (Technology).

Others are Margaret Mudenda; Noel Nkoma; Mukela Muyunda; and Dr Abraham Mwenda.

The Council on Friday held its inaugural virtual meeting for orientation on the modus operandi and legislation related to public private partnerships to support national development.

According to the statement, the Council will be chaired by Dr Musokotwane.

“At an appropriate time, the Council will examine proposals previously submitted to the Government by different interested developers and advertise, through open tender, projects that the Government will find appropriate for execution as PPPs, as long as they are consistent with the New Dawn Government’s development paradigm and goals,” the statement read further.