HH APPRECIATED ABROAD.

For the past few months from the time HH won the August 2021 general elections, Africa and world over having been talking about this selfless President who won elections against all odds and his desire to turn around the dwindling economy of Zambia. At my place of work, workmates have been following me just to here more about this Zambian President.

Few days ago on my way for work, I got on a bus only to find a heated topic about a Zambian president who has gone 8 months without a salary because a salary was not his desire for seeking public office. I took a seat quietly and listened attentively to this top, I could hear how the western world view HH, how Asian view HH, how Africans few HH and how Americans view this boy from bweengwa.

As I sat listening, a Bible verse came on my mind,” And they were deeply offended and refused to believe in him. Then Jesus told them, “A prophet is honoured everywhere except in his own hometown and among his own people “ Mt 13:57. When in opposition, he was accused falsely, arrested and disadvantaged in many areas by those who were in power by then.

Today the same people after being given freedom of speech and assembly which they never gave him when they were in power are all over trying to manipulate Zambians that HH has failed to arrest the deteriorating economy in just 7 months of him being in power when themselves failed to do so in 10 years of them being in power. In just 7 months HH has done some much and where I come from we say,”Utalumbi, uyakulumba luuma,” May God bless HH and bless Zambia.

Author is bass singer in the praise team choir Lucky Cheelo.