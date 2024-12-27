HH APPROVES CONSTRUCTION OF MBESUMA BRIDGE



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has approved the construction of the Mbesuma Bridge, which will connect Muchinga and Northern Provinces.





The construction of the bridge has stalled for many years, and currently, people use a pontoon to cross the Chambeshi River.





Presidential Aide for Political Affairs, Levy Ngoma, says President Hichilema wants people in Northern and Muchinga Provinces to easily move and conduct business without challenges.





Mr. Ngoma was speaking upon arrival at Kasama Airport, Northern Province, for a tour of Northern and Luapula Provinces.





Mr. Ngoma has assured Zambians that the peace which characterised the Kawambwa parliamentary by-election last week will continue.



Mr. Ngoma explained that peace and national unity are President Hichilema’s hallmarks, and he will continue ensuring that Zambians live in peace as long as he continues to preside over national affairs.



ZNBC