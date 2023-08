HH ASSUMES CHAIRMANSHIP OF SADC ORGAN

Republican President Hakainde Hichilema has officially assumed the chairmanship of SADC organ for politics, defense and security corporation.

The President has taken over from Namibian President Dr. Hage Geingob.

Speaking at the ongoing 43rd SADC Summit, Mr. Hichilema calls on efforts to ensure that there is peace and security in the region.

He says this is because

without peace there is no development that can happen in the region.