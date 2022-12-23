HH ASTUTE IN PILATO PICK

…he’ll be a wonderful custodian of arts, argues Sishuwa

By Fanny Kalonda

UNIVERSITY of Zambia lecturer Sishuwa Sishuwa says President Hakainde Hichilema has made an astute choice in appointing Chama Fumba, a practitioner from the arts sector.



Dr Sishuwa noted that if Fumba, alias Pilato, an experienced artist works closely with others in the ministry he would succeed.

“I warmly congratulate Chama Fumba, alias @iampilato, on his appointment. As long as he remains unchanged by being in Govt, he will be a wonderful custodian of the arts.

I also commend the President of Zambia for finding a person who lives and breathes art for this post. I think Hichilema has made an astute choice in appointing a practitioner from the arts sector. Some people come through the civil service as technocrats and fail to deliver. Others turn out to be effective. Some people come from outside as practitioners and deliver. Others fail,” tweeted Dr Sishuwa. “I believe that delivery is not a function of credentials or title; it is a result of performance. If Pilato, an experienced artist, works closely with others in the ministry he will succeed.

If he does not, he will fail. Overall, the leadership style he adopts will be crucial. The appointment of key activists weakens civil society in Zambia, but their movement into public office creates room for the emergence of new voices. Individuals are free to decide their career trajectory and work where they want. It is selfish to want them to be only one thing.”

Dr Sishuwa is a University of Zambia lecturer.