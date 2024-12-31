HH BIDS FAREWELL TO PROFESSOR MWEENE

HH PAYS TRIBUTE TO PROFESSOR MWEENE

Today, we bid farewell to Professor Benjamin Mweene, a towering figure in Zambia’s academic and public service landscape.

His illustrious career was a testament to his unwavering dedication and passion for excellence. As a renowned academic, he rose through the ranks to become the Deputy Vice Chancellor at the University of Zambia, leaving an indelible mark on the institution.

Professor Mweene’s impact extended far beyond the academia, as he transitioned into public service, holding the esteemed position of Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet in charge of Finance and Economic Development.

His leadership and expertise played a pivotal role in shaping Zambia’s economic trajectory.

As we mourn the loss of this exceptional individual, our thoughts and prayers are with the Mweene family and friends.

May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire future generations.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia