HH BLESSES HIS “ROOMMATES” WITH FULL SPONSORSHIP USING HIS PERSONAL RESOURCES

Two female students at the University of Zambia (UNZA) today received a special surprise from a special visitor. By virtue of them being the current occupants of room TP511, they are “roommates” of President Hakainde Hichilema because that is the same room he occupied as a student at UNZA in the 1980s.

HH has since announced that he will use his personal resources to take over the full sponsorship of his two roomates’ education at UNZA. His former room TP 511 and the entire TP Block 5 will be renovated using his personal resources.

He has also urged other former UNZA students who are successful to atleast sponsor the room which they stayed in as students.