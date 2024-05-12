

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

HH Booed At Heroes Stadium

At his inauguration on 24th August 2021, the people in the stadium booed Edgar Lungu.

Today the fans gathered in the stadium repaid Hichilema with the same ugly treatment, giving him loud boos, probably strong disapproval of his failure to govern the country and his failure to lower the high cost of living..

Absa Cup Final 2024

FULL-TIME: Kabwe Warriors 1-2 Red Arrows

Godfrey Binga 52’ | Ricky Banda 1’, Allasane Diarra 42’

Red Arrows are champions of the Absa Cup 2024.