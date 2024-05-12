Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:
HH Booed At Heroes Stadium
At his inauguration on 24th August 2021, the people in the stadium booed Edgar Lungu.
Today the fans gathered in the stadium repaid Hichilema with the same ugly treatment, giving him loud boos, probably strong disapproval of his failure to govern the country and his failure to lower the high cost of living..
Absa Cup Final 2024
FULL-TIME: Kabwe Warriors 1-2 Red Arrows
Godfrey Binga 52’ | Ricky Banda 1’, Allasane Diarra 42’
Red Arrows are champions of the Absa Cup 2024.
People are just sick and tired of this conman.
Vote wisely in 2026.
Ka Unga and fuel too high and he is not doing anything. Definitely it will cost him 2026. He will be booed at inauguration like what happened to ECL. Pano tuli.
But this man also he is just something else. I am just imagining having such a person who is full of propaganda and having such at the AU as a Zambian representative whom did he represent? the Country or just his political ambitions. He is irritating but I am very sure it’s just a matter of time the devil will have nothing to say from his dark corner because the light is shining on HH and UPND
Quite okay if HH was booed at the stadium so what. He is still in charge of the country and representing the country extremely well. All the hardships that some Zambians in a vulnerable category are facing were caused by this very group of criminals or group of demons+ the agents of the devil.
But the good and real message is that we who are enjoying thus peace and preveragies in this country are many dispute the high cost of living. This is temporal good things are coming,
1. The peace we are enjoying in the Country now is greatly appreciated – we have to know very well where we are coming from, what we went through as a nation and individuals at the helm of PF and Lungu plus his thugs.
2. We as noble people who had difficulties of taking our children to the university, secondary schools even to skills training institutions are very happy with the free education, university bursaries and loans, and the meal allowance that government has given back to graduates after uncle Nkandu Luo and their group PF removed it from the provision statutes of students.
3. Employments in public services to the many youths in the defence, local government and health all these good things surely a normal person with his five senses can say, one has failed. Even when the many kaloba loans that Lungu borrowed and store with his team and even failed to pay in addition to not being credible to negotiate but UPND has done so and now paying heavily these loans but instead of being remorseful and appreciating but these thugs can intoxicate the people selling in the streets and to think they are saints and want them back so that they can still be gassing them, killing them, and stealing from government? Never, never. Infact these are robbers and are full of sin because. This is sin. And for sure such people will not have it easy at any level because of their behaviour and character.
I always thank God because our Republican President, President HH is focused – always eyes on the ball. Correcting and fixing the broken economy and he is not even paying attention to bucking of these crooks.
The devil and his agents will definitely be judged of their wrong doing whatever he will do and his agents they will be judged The innocent blood that is crying in the ground for NSAMA NSAMA, Joseph KAUNDA, BANDA, MAPENZI is still crying in the ground while these Murderers pretend to be like saints. It will and never happen. God is in charge and control and we are greatly thankful to God for we blessed to be given a wise president in HH as a leader not bapompwe.
We know you .and your mission.
I urge the government not to pay much attention to these crooks, the plunderers but to let the dead burry their own dead.
When people points some challenges, the government needs to pay attention and that attention needs to be immediately, not always arguments which yield nothing, moreover people are not demanding money but to lower the cost of living.
Mwamba don’t be childish….HH is paying the price for the mess you left in the unflushed toi….let.You can’t expect him to be cheered for some hard and unpopular decisions he has to make for now. Your wrongs mwamba in FTJ terror are so serious that you better keep that bend mouth shut.