HH CALLS FOR DIALOGUE TO RESOLVE FOOTBALL WRANGLES AROUND FAZ

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has directed Sports Minister ELVIS NKANDU to set up a round table discussion to resolve the pending football wrangles.

President HICHILEMA says the round table should bring together the aggrieved parties and the Football Association of Zambia -FAZ so that they can reach a resolution without involving the judicial system.

He says dialogue is always the best way to handle issues without going to the courts or even involving the World Football Governing Body-FIFA- .

The Head of State said this in an interview with ZNBC after gracing the 2024 ABSA Cup final won by Red Arrows .

President HICHILEMA has since congratulated Red Arrows for being crowned ABSA Cup Champions while calling on the Corporate World to emulate ABSA Bank in sponsoring other sporting activities.

He also paid a visit to the Under 17 girls team that beat Uganda this afternoon.

The President has encouraged the Under 17 team to ensure that they qualify for the 2024 World Cup.