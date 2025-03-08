HH CALLS FOR UNITY AMONG PARTY LEADERS IN UPND



President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has urged the UPND leadership to be more united in Northern Province.





President HICHILEMA says the UPND party will prioritise unity as government works at unifying the Country.



The President urged members to work hard to grow the party so that it gets a landslide in the 2026 general elections.





President HICHILEMA says he wants more councilors and Members of Parliament from the Northern Province so that the party agenda can be achieved.



He says the government has delivered a lot of development in the country in the last three years.





Speaking when addressed scores of residents who welcomed him at Kasama Airport ahead of this year’s Women’s day, The President also encouraged the people to ensure that they register as voters.





President HICHILEMA is also expected to commission Health rooms that have been constructed by the Health Learners Organization at Malama Primary School.