HH CALS FOR ACTUALIZATION OF ZAMBIA – JAPAN MOUs

August 11, 2023

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has called

for the actualization of all MOUs signed between Zambia and Japan.

President Hichilema says the full implementation of MOUs will help in improving the livelihood of people of the two countries.

President Hichilema said this when he hosted a meeting with the Japanese delegation led by His Excellency, Minister of Economy, Trade And Industry, Hon. Nishimura Yasutoshi at State House this morning.



“We have to swiftly translate our discussions and MOUs into practical actions that will generate employment opportunities, particularly for our youth and women,” President Hichilema said.



President Hichilema conveyed Zambia’s sincere appreciation to the government of Japan for sending such a high-powered delegation to Zambia, which reinforces the country’s longstanding bilateral relations.



“This visit signals the need to enhance and deepen our relationship for the mutual benefit of our nations and people,” he said.

The Head of State said Zambia greatly admires Japan’s significant achievements in various areas since the post-World War II era, such as work ethic, trade and investment, infrastructure development, technology, private sector management, and governance, among other fields.

He further said that Zambia can significantly gain from Japan’s expertise in agriculture, infrastructure, digital innovation, commerce, and tourism, especially given that Japan is a mature tourism market.



The President reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to adding value to the country’s resource endowment to maximize job creation for our citizens.



He requested Hon. Yasutoshi to convey his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for his pivotal role in Zambia’s Debt Restructuring talks and encouraged him in his new position as leader of the G7 to continue ensuring global security, stability, and safety.

President Hichilema has prioritized economic diplomacy, seeking private sector investment and thus shifting the emphasis of Zambian foreign policy into the commercial realm.

(C) THE FALCON