HH can only refuse to declare assets if he’s hiding something – Brian  Hapunda

HH can only refuse to declare assets if he’s hiding something – Hapunda



By Mubanga Mubanga



Socialist Party chief advisor to the party president, Brian Hapunda, says President Hakainde Hichilema should not be scared to declare his assets unless he has something to hide.





Recently, State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka said there was no law which required President Hichilema to declare his assets.





This was in response to Dr Fred M’membe, who urged President Hichilema to emulate Liberian President Joseph Boakai, who fired senior government officials for failure to declare their assets on time.





In an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, Hapunda said President Hichilema could only fail to declare his assets if he had something to hide





https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/hh-can-only-refuse-to-declare-assets-if-hes-hiding-something-hapunda/