HH CAN USE ANY SECURITY WING – MBULA

Former Secretary to the Cabinet, LESLIE MBULA says President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has the right to call upon any security wing to maintain law and order.

Mr. MBULA says the pronouncement by the President that if police fail to contain hooliganism, he will call the Army, is meant to nip the problems in the bud.

In an interview with ZNBC News, Mr. MBULA urged the police to work hard.

Meanwhile, Mr. MBULA also called on Government to ensure the One Zambia One Nation Motto is interrogated to effectively give it meaning.