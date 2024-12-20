HH CAN’T INTIMIDATE ME – LUNGU



Former Chawama member of parliament Edgar Lungu has threatened President Hakainde Hichilema of a serious political turmoil.





Lungu who was speaking to thugs he has ferried to Kawambwa says President Hichilema and the UPND will continue to have their supporters taught a lesson if they stand in his way.





The former PF leader has set base in Kawambwa campaigning for Tonse COOPERATIVE candidate





Lungu aims to cause violence in Kawambwa so that when he is beaten, he can cry like a baby and win sympathy among his few parasites living off his pockets.- Koswe