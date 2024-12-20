HH CAN’T INTIMIDATE ME – LUNGU
Former Chawama member of parliament Edgar Lungu has threatened President Hakainde Hichilema of a serious political turmoil.
Lungu who was speaking to thugs he has ferried to Kawambwa says President Hichilema and the UPND will continue to have their supporters taught a lesson if they stand in his way.
The former PF leader has set base in Kawambwa campaigning for Tonse COOPERATIVE candidate
Lungu aims to cause violence in Kawambwa so that when he is beaten, he can cry like a baby and win sympathy among his few parasites living off his pockets.- Koswe
This lout also, we never hear of him doing anything in his constituency.
Focus on your defence after defaming people with lies. Kansi that is all you have up your sleeve. Noise making ati ndye ba MP? Zero development in his constituency.