HH, CATHOLIC BISHOPS MEETING ENHANCES CHURCH, STATE RELATIONSHIP – MULENGA

Governance and Development Advocates Zambia says the meeting between President Hakainde Hichilema with the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB), led by Most Rev. Ignatius Chama, Archbishop of Kasama and President of the ZCCB, has reset Zambia’s trajectory for genuine love and reconciliation.

Organization’s Executive Director Elias Mulenga says the Head of State has demonstrated that he is a peaceful President, humble and always striving for unity of purpose.

He stresses that his organization has no doubt that President Hichilema’s wisdom would eventually reign supreme and pacify the State-Church relationship in the country.

Mr. Mulenga emphasizes that his organization is happy to note that the meeting was conducted in a warm and friendly atmosphere, characterized by love, mutual respect, and a spirit of brotherly dialogue with both parties agreeing to maintain ongoing engagement in the future.

He adds that fruitful engagements must be encouraged as they add value to the well being of all peace loving Zambians, irrespective of the religious connotations.

Mr. Mulenga says Zambians need to continue embracing one another with love and unity of purpose because the body of Christ is one despite belonging to different Church denominations.

He says some sections of society wanted to use the seemingly drift between the church and government to divide this country at a time when everyone wanted a future for their children and fulfillment of Zambia’s collective dreams.

Mr. Mulenga states that the church and the government are one, whose main purpose is to serve the people without any competition.

He observes that it is through dialogue and continued engagement that meaningful progress can be made in addressing the needs and concerns of the people of Zambia.