HH CONCLUDES USA TOUR OF DUTY

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is today expected to conclude his attendance of the US – Africa Leaders’ Summit, which has been taking place in Washington DC.

The Summit was aimed at deepening and expanding partnerships between the US and African countries, institutions and people.

Presidential Spokesperson ANTHONY BWALYA says President HICHILEMA took advantage of the platform to reiterate Zambia’s unique position as an investment destination of choice for the globe.

Mr. BWALYA says the President has cited Zambia’s strategic advantages, among them, enduring peace and security, political stability, commitment to democratic tenets, rule of law and the protection of private investment rights.

He says the President also delved into the vast natural water bodies, arable land, wildlife and human resource talent underpinned by a young and educated population.

Mr. BWALYA adds that President HICHILEMA also emphasized Zambia’s land linked status, with access to an expanded regional market, as a catalyst for business growth for those wishing to make Zambia a hub of their business operations.

He says the President is especially enthused with the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with the Democratic Republic of Congo, making way for the US manufacturing sector to participate in the electric vehicle battery value chain development.

Mr. BWALYA further says the President is especially enthused with 150-million dollars KoBold investment to explore and develop the Mingomba copper – cobalt mine in Zambia.

This is contained in a statement availed to ZNBC News in Lusaka.