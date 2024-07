HH CONDEMNS ATTACK ON MR TRUMP

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has condemned the attack on Former US President DONALD TRUMP.

Mr. TRUMP was shot on the ear in an attempt to assassinate him during a rally in Pennsylvania while two people died in the shooting incident.

In a tweet, President HICHILEMA says what happened is a shocking act of violence.

President HICHILEMA says peace and democracy must always triumph over hatred and bloodshed.

ZNBC