HH conferred with an honorary doctorate by Heriot-Watt University

President Hakainde Hichilema writes…

Fellow citizens,

We were this morning conferred with an honorary doctorate by Heriot-Watt University during a ceremony at their Edinburgh campus.

Coming from a humble rural village background, we hope this will serve as inspiration for millions of our young people from disadvantaged backgrounds, who are currently receiving free education, bursaries, and skills training.

We will continue to promote education, as we truly believe is the greatest investment, equalizer, and inheritance for our citizens.

We are thankful to Heriot-Watt University for providing us full scholarships for Zambian students in the various academic fields, including renewable energy, business administration, and cold storage.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia 🇿🇲