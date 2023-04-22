HH CONFERS WITH CHURCH LEADERS

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has called on the Church in Zambia to work with Government in promoting the message of unity in diversity.

The Head of State also asked the clergy to participate in the economic transformation agenda by making Zambia a production, processing, and distribution center in the sub-region and Africa as a whole.

This follows a meeting he held with the Council of Churches in Zambia Thursday, led by the organization’s President, Rev. Sauros Phaika, and General Secretary, Fr. Emmanuel Chikoya.

Hichilema says the discussions focused on various topics such as agriculture and food security, healthcare, road infrastructure, and the importance of national unity.

He says he reaffirmed Government’s commitment to govern Zambia on the basis of equity, equality, and inclusiveness, and recognized the Church as an equal partner in achieving this shared vision.

Hichilema says he also emphasized that unity, peace, security, and stability are crucial prerequisites for economic development.

He says Government’s vision is for Zambia to take advantage of the prevailing peaceful environment to attract trade and investment opportunities that can provide jobs and business opportunities for Zambians.

This was contained in a post he made on his official Facebook page.

