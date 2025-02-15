HH CONFERS WITH WTO DIRECTOR GENERAL



He writes….



On the third day of the AU Summit, our first engagement was a bilateral meeting with Her Excellency Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a distinguished African, and Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO).



Our discussion focused on how the WTO can provide technical assistance to Zambia to help build trade capacity and strengthen our ability to negotiate trade agreements.



Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia