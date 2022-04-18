HH CONFIDENT WITH PERFORMANCE OF BRADFORD MACHILA

Intelligence Sources.

President Hichilema is confident about the performance of the Principal Private Secretary Bradford Machila. The problem at Statehouse is not anchored on Machila or President Hichilema, the Problem is squarely on some Ministers who are failing to perform as expected.

Infact, the source says, Bradford Machila has been restraining the boss from Firing some Ministers in the hope that they will change. He has been very accommodative of diverse views.

The source further indicated that, some people want to visit statehouse to lobby for jobs and Corruption activities, which Bradford Machila has been curtailing.

Remember the President at one point said my Ministers are being taught how to steal, some Ministers are upset because Bradford Machila and President HH has stopped them from engaging in Corrupt practices.

This is the reason why the Boss HH may not replace the PPS because he has been handy in protecting the Presidency from vultures. Kindly understand the President, the Source concluded.

Musamba Note

Every appointee may have their own weaknesses but Bradford Machila must stay to help the President stabilize the governance system.

18.04.2022

Musamba Liberty Media