HH CONGRATULATES KALABA

State House – October 27, 2022

CHIEF Democrat and Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema has congratulated Harry Kalaba on his successful registering and launching his political party, Citizens First.

The President says he looks forward to a healthy political discourse that shall contribute towards deepening Zambia’s democracy.

The former Democratic Party (DP) leader was yesterday appointed and installed as President of the Citizens First party (CP). Mr Kalaba, the former Foreign Affairs Minister, last July resigned from DP after internal wrangles over the party presidency.

President Hichilema is known for championing resilient democratic environments across Africa in order to prevent democratic backsliding.