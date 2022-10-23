HH CONGRATULATES XI JINPING

State House – October 23, 2022

CHIEF Diplomat and Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema has sent a message of congratulations to His Excellency President Xi Jinping on his reelection as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China.

The Head of State says Zambia looks forward to continue working together, as long-standing friends, for the mutual prosperity of the people of our two nations.

The People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Zambia, enjoy an

all-weather friendship that spans over many decades.

The two countries continue enjoying traditional and amicable relations and unbreakable friendship. China-Zambia relations have maintained a positive momentum of development, with two-way trade volume hitting a record high and Zambia becoming the country attracting the most most Chinese direct investment in Africa.