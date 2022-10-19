HH DATES COPPERBELT

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is tomorrow expected on the Copperbelt Province for a two-day working visit.

The President will arrive at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport at 09:00 hours before proceeding to Chifubu township to inspect a mini hospital under construction.

Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary, AUGUSTINE KASONGO has told ZANIS today that the Head of State will visit Kitwe and Ndola districts respectively to inspect some projects.

Mr. KASONGO said among the projects to be visited include the construction of a mini hospital in Chifubu township in Ndola and several other projects in the two districts.

He added that President HICHILEMA is expected to return to Lusaka on Thursday after finishing his programmes.

(ZANIS)