HH DATES KARIBA DAM

…..to check on the water situation at the country’s largest Hydroelectricity power scheme

By OLIVER SAMBOKO

Tired of half baked information from the ministry of Energy and advisors, on the current power crisis, President Hakainde Hichilema will on Sunday visit Siavonga to tour the Kariba Hydroelectricity power Generation complex to get first hand information on the water situation.

The UPND leadership in Siavonga confirmed the visit by Mr Hichilema to the tiny tourist resort town.

President Hichilema has come under pressure from the opposition and citizens over the continued export of electricity to neighboring countries despite the national power utility company, Zesco not able to meet local demand due to reduced power generation at the Kariba North Bank Power Station (KNBPS).

While in opposition, Mr Hichilema and his party promised Zambians that once elected to government they were going to end load shedding through implementation of a robust energy strategy.

Following pressure from citizens Mr Hichilema’s government has announced a cut down in electricity exports because of low power generation which has resulted in the country experiencing load-shedding of upto 12 hours a day.

President Hichilema who has constituted an energy task force comprising of ERB, ZESCO, REA, Ministry of Energy and other key stakeholders to urgently address and initiate crisis mitigation, and implement solutions that will ensure electricity sufficiency and a surplus in the long run.

The national power utility, Zesco recently explained that its ability to meet power demand remained constrained by the drastic reduction in available water in the Kariba dam for electricity generation at Kariba North Bank Power Station.

The power station’s generating capacity has been reduced from its installed 1080 Megawatts (MW) to below 400MW.

The country’s power crisis has been worsened by the outage of a 300MW generator at Maamba Collieries Power Plant following the routine annual maintenance until January 20, 2023.

Daily Nation Zambia