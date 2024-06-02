HH DECLARES MONDAY AS DAY OF NATIONAL MOURNING

President Hakainde Hichilema has accorded an official funeral to former Secretary to the Cabinet, Dr. Sketchley Sacika.

Dr. Sacika, 85, died on Wednesday 29th May, 2024 at Maina Soko Hospital in Lusaka.

President Hichilema has further declared Monday 3rd May, 2024 as a day of National Mourning in honour of the late Secretary to the Cabinet as this is the day he will be put to rest.

Dr. Sacika served as Secretary to the Cabinet under the UNIP administration.