HH DELIGHTED BY POSITIVE GEOLOGICAL SURVEY RESULTS



January 23, 2025



STATE HOUSE – President Hakainde Hichilema has expressed excitement over the completion of the first geological survey conducted in Southern and Copperbelt provinces.





The President revealed his joy after receiving the survey findings from First Quantum Minerals (FQM) Chief Executive Officer Tristan Pascall.



Speaking at State House, President Hichilema emphasized the need for a detailed analysis of the report to determine the future of mining in Zambia.





He stated that Zambia is working towards becoming the preferred partner for mining companies due to its stable and predictable mining and fiscal regime.





The President noted that the government is collaborating with local and international partners to improve energy and infrastructure for mining development.



He further highlighted the prioritization of Zambia’s mining value chain and the elimination of transport bottlenecks to boost mineral exports.



The survey is part of an ambitious plan to achieve copper production targets of 3 million tonnes by 2030 and 10 million tonnes in the future.





Minister of Mines and Minerals Development, Paul Kabuswe, reiterated the government’s commitment to legalizing all mining activities.



Mr. Kabuswe disclosed that over 600 licenses have been issued to artisanal and small-scale miners to address illegal mining practices.





He added that curbing illegal mining is crucial for sustaining the country’s economic growth.



FQM Chief Executive Officer Tristan Pascall expressed satisfaction with the survey findings and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to investing in Zambia.



Mr. Pascall described the survey as a breakthrough that offers promising prospects for the country’s mining sector.



