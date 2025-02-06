HH DID NOT ATTEND ZIM SADC MEETING BECAUSE OF PENDING JAPAN TRIP – STATE HOUSE





PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema could not attend the SADC meeting last week in Zimbabwe on the worsening situation in neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) because he had a pending long trip to Japan, State House spokesperson Clayson Hamasaka has said.





And Hamasaka said had President Hichilema travelled to Zimbabwe for the meeting last week, the “same chaps” complaining today that he missed the meeting could have complained that the President was travelling a lot.





Hamasaka said this yesterday in reaction to Citizens First leader Harry Kalaba’s statement President Hichilema needed lessons on good regional relations because he committed “a diplomatic blunder” for failing to attend the recently held Southern African Development Community (SADC) emergency summit in Harare, Zimbabwe.



