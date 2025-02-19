HH DID NOT INSTRUCT ACC TO RAID LUNGU’S HOUSE, MOONO TELLS COURT





ACC Head of Corporate Communications Timothy Moono has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that President Hakainde Hichilema did not instruct the commission to raid former president Edgar Lungu’s residence, as alleged by Raphael Nakacinda.





However, after hearing Moono’s testimony yesterday, Nakacinda, who is PF faction Secretary General, asked Lusaka Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili to expunge Moono’s entire evidence from the record.



He argued that Moono was an ACC officer, and the law does not allow him to testify in any criminal or civil case involving the commission.



Nakacinda is facing one count of seditious practices.



News Diggers