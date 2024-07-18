HH dissolves Anti Corruption Commission board with immediate effect

President Hakainde Hichilema dissolves the Musa Mwenye led ACC Board

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote;

Recently ACC Board member and Commissioner Dr. O’Brien Kaaba, wrote an expose letter that detailed the large-scale acts of corruption that are being driven by State Chambers ( Attorney General and Director of Public Prosecutions and selected Judges).

Further it has been understood that the ACC and Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) have been running an extortion ring in the matters regarding seized or frozen assets and bank accounts to avoid prosecution and where they have been negotiating with suspects the release of the money without prosecution and a small surrender of the monies to the state but with kickbacks to them.

President Hakainde Hichilema has since dissolved the ACC Board.

However, the meaningful action will be to investigate the depth of Dr. O’Brien Kaaba’s allegations and root out the bad eggs.