HH donated K20,000 towards the funeral of Eng. Moses  Simpungwe, one of the persons that died in the accident that also claimed the life of artist Dandy Crazy

One of the best Senior engineering Lecturers at Mulungushi university Moses Simpungwe who died in the same accident with musician Dandy Krazzy, near Kapiri, has been put to rest.



And President Hakainde Hichilema has donated K20,000 to the family of the late Lecturer Moses Simpungwe, who died in a road traffic accident alongside music icon Wesley Chibambo, popularly known as Dandy Crazy.





Central Province Permanent Secretary Milner Mwanakampwe led thousands of mourners in putting Dr. Simpungwe to rest at Kabwe’s Old St Mary’s Cemetery today.





President Hichilema, who was deeply saddened by Dr. Simpungwe’s death, made a personal donation of K20,000 to the bereaved family in appreciation and recognition of the service he rendered to the nation.





Meanwhile, Mulungushi University Vice-Chancellor Royson Mukwena thanked President Hichilema for the donation and appreciated his commitment to supporting deceased public servant’s families.





Dr. Simpungwe was alone in the blue Nissan Hardbody and died on the spot in the road traffic accident on the Great North Road last week.



Source: ODF